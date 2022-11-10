JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Target Price to €3.50

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to €3.50 ($3.50) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland to €3.10 ($3.10) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $2.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

