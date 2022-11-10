Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.06.

BYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $752.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.02. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $11.56 and a 12-month high of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYNDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.56 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 400.17% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,791,000 after buying an additional 51,491 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after buying an additional 192,289 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 5.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,109,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,559,000 after buying an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 298,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $24,363,000. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

