Brokerages Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$22.81

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MI.UN stock opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$534.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.37. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a one year low of C$12.41 and a one year high of C$23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.18, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Company Profile

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.