Analysts Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Price Target at $219.40

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $219.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $201.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $145.79 and a 52 week high of $211.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.35 and a 200-day moving average of $185.96.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.45%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

