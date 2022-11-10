Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives $46.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cryoport Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 14.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $15.79 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $775.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 69.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 886 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 132.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 357.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cryoport by 308.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,319 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Cryoport by 619.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,454 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

