Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT at $2,808.75

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,808.75.

BZLFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($36.85) to GBX 3,250 ($37.42) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $33.21 on Friday. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.12.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

