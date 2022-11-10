Critical Review: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) vs. Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hippo has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tokio Marine and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Valuation and Earnings

Hippo has a consensus target price of $87.38, suggesting a potential upside of 461.18%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hippo is more favorable than Tokio Marine.

This table compares Tokio Marine and Hippo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $52.23 billion 2.23 $3.74 billion $0.54 35.53 Hippo $91.20 million 3.91 -$371.40 million ($11.00) -1.42

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo. Hippo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tokio Marine, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Hippo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tokio Marine and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 6.37% 9.80% 1.46% Hippo -218.29% -27.99% -14.09%

Summary

Tokio Marine beats Hippo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents. It provides care and protection for homeowners, as well as operates an integrated home protection platform. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

