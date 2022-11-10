Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.57.

TEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 26.97% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 442,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,112,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 373,402 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

