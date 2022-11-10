Head to Head Survey: GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) & Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Victory Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 12.00 $29.00 million N/A N/A Victory Capital $890.27 million 2.21 $278.39 million $4.01 7.17

Volatility and Risk

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises.

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 8.34, meaning that its stock price is 734% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A 15.96% 9.33% Victory Capital 33.20% 33.84% 12.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Capital 1 3 6 0 2.50

Victory Capital has a consensus price target of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Victory Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Summary

Victory Capital beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2021, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 130 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. The company has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

