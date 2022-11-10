Imperial Petroleum (IMPP) vs. Its Peers Financial Contrast

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) is one of 47 publicly-traded companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Imperial Petroleum to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million -$3.64 million -1.48 Imperial Petroleum Competitors $709.30 million $219.19 million 19.45

Imperial Petroleum’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Petroleum. Imperial Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Imperial Petroleum Competitors 162 855 1367 13 2.51

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Imperial Petroleum and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 35.70%. Given Imperial Petroleum’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Imperial Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Imperial Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Imperial Petroleum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Petroleum 22.61% 301.33% 5.96% Imperial Petroleum Competitors 22.75% 33.74% 9.96%

Summary

Imperial Petroleum rivals beat Imperial Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

