Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Alector Stock Down 19.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.88 on Friday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $573.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.98.
About Alector
Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.
