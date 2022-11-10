Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $6.88 on Friday. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $573.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alector by 249.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 115,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 82,625 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $95,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 54.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alector by 711.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 137,308 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

