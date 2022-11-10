Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KHOTF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kahoot! ASA from 30.00 to 29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SEB Equities cut Kahoot! ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $2.00 on Friday. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and host learning sessions. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; employee engagement and learning platforms, such as Actimo and Motimate; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

