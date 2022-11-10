Comparing Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD) & Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Fast Radius (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) and Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Fast Radius shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Gulf Island Fabrication shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fast Radius and Gulf Island Fabrication’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fast Radius $20.01 million 0.38 $5.95 million N/A N/A Gulf Island Fabrication $93.45 million 0.84 -$22.17 million ($0.35) -14.11

Profitability

Fast Radius has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulf Island Fabrication.

This table compares Fast Radius and Gulf Island Fabrication’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fast Radius N/A N/A -38.04% Gulf Island Fabrication -4.89% -12.09% -9.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fast Radius and Gulf Island Fabrication, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fast Radius 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulf Island Fabrication 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fast Radius presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,846.95%. Given Fast Radius’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fast Radius is more favorable than Gulf Island Fabrication.

Summary

Gulf Island Fabrication beats Fast Radius on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc. operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components. It also provides services on offshore platforms, including maintenance, repair, construction, and other services required to connect production equipment and service modules and equipment; on-site construction and maintenance services on inland platforms and structures and industrial facilities; project management and commissioning services; and scaffolding, coatings, industrial staffing, and other specialty services, as well as performs municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works. The company serves international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial, and power operators; and engineering, procurement, and construction companies. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

