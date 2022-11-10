Head to Head Comparison: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and BlackBerry’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $6.99 billion 5.02 $789.00 million $3.21 39.34 BlackBerry $718.00 million 3.75 $12.00 million ($0.52) -8.94

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Electronic Arts and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 6 10 0 2.63 BlackBerry 2 2 1 0 1.80

Electronic Arts presently has a consensus price target of $148.76, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. BlackBerry has a consensus price target of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 25.81%. Given BlackBerry’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Electronic Arts.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 12.37% 16.42% 9.33% BlackBerry -2.41% -5.57% -3.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats BlackBerry on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

