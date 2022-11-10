Reviewing PharmaCyte Biotech (PMCB) and Its Peers

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) is one of 274 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PharmaCyte Biotech to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -5.29% -5.25% PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors -4,164.67% -69.17% -34.27%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech’s peers have a beta of 0.70, suggesting that their average share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors 773 3729 10517 156 2.66

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 84.28%. Given PharmaCyte Biotech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PharmaCyte Biotech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PharmaCyte Biotech and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -$4.24 million -12.70 PharmaCyte Biotech Competitors $745.63 million $141.52 million 0.15

PharmaCyte Biotech’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PharmaCyte Biotech. PharmaCyte Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PharmaCyte Biotech peers beat PharmaCyte Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreatic and other solid cancerous tumors; a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes, which include encapsulated genetically modified insulin-producing cells; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the cannabis plant. It has a research agreement with the University of Technology, Sydney to create a version of melligen cells to treat diabetes; and the University of Northern Colorado to develop methods for the identification, separation, and quantification of constituents of cannabis. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.