Reviewing Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blucora has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Far Peak Acquisition alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Far Peak Acquisition and Blucora, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Blucora has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.96%. Given Blucora’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Blucora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -77.59% 6.94% Blucora 3.12% 15.60% 5.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Blucora shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Blucora shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Blucora’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A -$4.70 million N/A N/A Blucora $885.20 million 1.27 $7.76 million $0.56 41.97

Blucora has higher revenue and earnings than Far Peak Acquisition.

Summary

Blucora beats Far Peak Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Far Peak Acquisition

(Get Rating)

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors. The Tax Preparation segment provides digital do-it-yourself tax preparation solutions through TaxAct.com; and ancillary services, including refund payment transfer, audit defense, stored value cards, retirement plan services, and e-filing services. This segment also offers professional tax preparer software that allows professional tax preparers to prepare and file individual and business returns. The company was formerly known as InfoSpace, Inc. and changed its name to Blucora, Inc. in June 2012. Blucora, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Far Peak Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Far Peak Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.