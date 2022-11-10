Analyzing Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) & Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) and Advanced Human Imaging (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and Advanced Human Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 11.15% 15.95% 9.30% Advanced Human Imaging N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Human Imaging shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 1 2 0 2.25 Advanced Human Imaging 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sapiens International and Advanced Human Imaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sapiens International presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.30%. Advanced Human Imaging has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,650.00%. Given Advanced Human Imaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Human Imaging is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sapiens International and Advanced Human Imaging’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $461.04 million 2.10 $47.17 million $0.95 18.53 Advanced Human Imaging $320,000.00 30.05 -$16.43 million N/A N/A

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Human Imaging.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Advanced Human Imaging on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

(Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, the company offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, it provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Advanced Human Imaging

(Get Rating)

Advanced Human Imaging Limited operates as a mobile application and technology development company worldwide. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check, track, and assess body dimensions privately using a smartphone. The company also offers FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as MyFiziq Limited and changed its name to Advanced Human Imaging Limited in March 2021. Advanced Human Imaging Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

