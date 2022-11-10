Mizuho Raises Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target to $48.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $42.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.00. Sunoco has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $46.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sunoco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 325,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter valued at about $613,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 35.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 26,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 46.9% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 36,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

