Chase (NYSE:CCF) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Critical Analysis

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Chase has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acuity Brands has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Chase alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Chase and Acuity Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chase 14.26% 13.29% 11.40% Acuity Brands 9.59% 20.76% 11.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

70.4% of Chase shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Acuity Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Chase shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Acuity Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chase and Acuity Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chase 0 0 0 0 N/A Acuity Brands 0 2 6 0 2.75

Acuity Brands has a consensus target price of $205.43, indicating a potential upside of 11.23%. Given Acuity Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Acuity Brands is more favorable than Chase.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chase and Acuity Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chase $293.34 million 2.96 $44.92 million $4.74 19.35 Acuity Brands $4.01 billion 1.48 $384.00 million $11.14 16.58

Acuity Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Chase. Acuity Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chase pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Acuity Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Chase pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acuity Brands pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chase has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Chase is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Acuity Brands beats Chase on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chase

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies. The Industrial Tapes segment provides wire and cable materials; specialty tapes and related products; insulating and conducting materials; laminated durable papers; water-blocking compounds; laminated film foils and cover tapes; and pulling and detection tapes. The Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing segment offers protective pipe-coating tapes and other protectants; polymeric asphalt additives; waterproofing membranes; waterproofing sealants, expansion joints, and accessories; technological products, and tapes and membranes; specialized high-performance coating and lining systems; waterproofing and corrosion protection systems; and pipeline protection tapes and products. It sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturers' representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc. provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands. This segment serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, national accounts, digital retailers, lighting showrooms, and energy service companies. The ISG segment offers building management systems and location-aware applications under the Distech Controls, Atrius, and Rockpile Ventures brands. This segment serves system integrators, as well as retail stores, airports, and enterprise campuses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.