Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Endeavour Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

Get Endeavour Group alerts:

Endeavour Group Price Performance

EDVGF stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Endeavour Group has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Endeavour Group Company Profile

Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.