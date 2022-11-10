Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF)

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Group (OTC:EDVGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Endeavour Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.
Endeavour Group Price Performance
EDVGF stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Endeavour Group has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $5.46.
Endeavour Group Company Profile
Endeavour Group Limited engages in the retail drinks and hospitality businesses in Australia. It operates through Retail, Hotels, and Other segments. The company manufactures and sells drinks; and provides hotels-related goods and services, including food and drinks, accommodation, entertainment, and?gaming.
