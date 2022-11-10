Citigroup Cuts Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $210.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $375.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TEAM. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.74.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Down 0.4 %

TEAM opened at $122.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.73 and a 200-day moving average of $211.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.40 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $451.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $1,859,676.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,299,940.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,210 shares of company stock worth $24,967,507. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.