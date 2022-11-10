B. Riley Boosts Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Price Target to $3.75

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $3.25 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT opened at $1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,250.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 1,305,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $2,415,535.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,833,649 shares in the company, valued at $25,592,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder bought 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 over the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. State Street Corp increased its position in Globalstar by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,231,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 497,972 shares during the period. Plustick Management LLC increased its position in Globalstar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Plustick Management LLC now owns 9,800,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Globalstar by 44.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,781 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Globalstar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,172,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 360,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Globalstar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,693,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after buying an additional 129,968 shares in the last quarter. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

See Also

