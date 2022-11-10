Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Chardan Capital

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $188.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised Moderna from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.79.
NASDAQ MRNA opened at $163.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $376.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the first quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Moderna by 188.5% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
