Head to Head Comparison: Giga-tronics (GIGA) & The Competition

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.03 million -$2.71 million -1.53 Giga-tronics Competitors $595.74 million $87.57 million -1.54

Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Giga-tronics has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Giga-tronics’ competitors have a beta of 1.30, suggesting that their average stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Giga-tronics Competitors 38 346 655 9 2.61

As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -35.33% -255.96% -37.55% Giga-tronics Competitors -0.06% -12.05% 2.00%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Giga-tronics

Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.

