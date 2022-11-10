Head to Head Comparison: Giga-tronics (GIGA) & The Competition

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Rating) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “Instruments to measure electricity” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Giga-tronics to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and dividends.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Giga-tronics
|$9.03 million
|-$2.71 million
|-1.53
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|$595.74 million
|$87.57 million
|-1.54
Giga-tronics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics. Giga-tronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Giga-tronics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Giga-tronics
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|38
|346
|655
|9
|2.61
As a group, “Instruments to measure electricity” companies have a potential upside of 17.56%. Given Giga-tronics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Giga-tronics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Profitability
This table compares Giga-tronics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Giga-tronics
|-35.33%
|-255.96%
|-37.55%
|Giga-tronics Competitors
|-0.06%
|-12.05%
|2.00%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
64.4% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Giga-tronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “Instruments to measure electricity” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Giga-tronics competitors beat Giga-tronics on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Giga-tronics
Gresham Worldwide, Inc. designs and develops ultra-reliable bespoke technology for the defense, medical, and telecommunications sectors. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. was formerly known as DPW Technology Group, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona. It has additional offices in Washington, District of Columbia; Shelton, Connecticut; Salisbury and Wareham, United Kingdom; and Karmiel, Israel. Gresham Worldwide, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of BitNile Holdings, Inc.
