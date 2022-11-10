FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $14.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $15.15. The consensus estimate for Allstate’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL opened at $127.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a 200-day moving average of $126.45. Allstate has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,764 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.