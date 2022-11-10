B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. B. Riley Financial has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $91.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $340.36 million for the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently -211.64%.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,969,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,331,738.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,186,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,969,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,331,738.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 254,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,709.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,401 shares of company stock worth $4,349,429 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 667.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 168,935 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 57.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 296,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 108,464 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $5,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.