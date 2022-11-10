StockNews.com Lowers H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.97.

Shares of H World Group stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.20. H World Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that H World Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in H World Group by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,879,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,835 shares during the period. Serenity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth $28,682,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 445.4% during the second quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 628,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 513,258 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of H World Group during the first quarter worth $14,491,000. Finally, Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

