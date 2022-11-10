Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Medallion Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

MFIN opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.07. Medallion Financial has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Medallion Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 91.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

