StockNews.com Downgrades First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

First Bancorp Stock Down 2.8 %

FNLC opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.53. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,599.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNLC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 16,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

