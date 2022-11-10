AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.44.
Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $17.75 on Monday. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $752.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
