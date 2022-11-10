Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.41 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

