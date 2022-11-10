Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.13.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $5.41 on Monday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
- Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock is Becoming a Mighty Good Bargain
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.