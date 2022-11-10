Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of Valhi stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Valhi has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $591.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

About Valhi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Valhi by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Valhi by 39.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Valhi by 4.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

