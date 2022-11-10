Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Valhi Stock Performance
Shares of Valhi stock opened at $20.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Valhi has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $591.60 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.55.
Valhi Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.
Institutional Trading of Valhi
About Valhi
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Featured Articles
