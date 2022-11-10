Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

UEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.75 million, a P/E ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Electronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 24.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

See Also

