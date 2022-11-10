Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.
UEIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $21.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.75 million, a P/E ratio of 265.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $42.35.
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
