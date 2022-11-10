Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

QRTEA opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Qurate Retail news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after buying an additional 171,170 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,246,000 after buying an additional 9,929,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,918 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 11,125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

