Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Shares of WLFC stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $234.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $362,125 in the last ninety days. 54.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. FMR LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 107,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

