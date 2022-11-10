Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WLFC stock opened at $38.40 on Monday. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $234.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 1.12.
In related news, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $362,125 in the last ninety days. 54.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.
