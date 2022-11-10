Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

CDTX stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 209,830 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

