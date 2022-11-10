Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %
CDTX stock opened at $0.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.43.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 480.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
