OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

OSIS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $84.57 on Monday. OSI Systems has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.65.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that OSI Systems will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total transaction of $143,042.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,864.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $721,702.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,886 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in OSI Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 378,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

