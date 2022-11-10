SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SE. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. China Renaissance cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.06.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $40.92 on Monday. SEA has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $355.99. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.52.

Institutional Trading of SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEA will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.