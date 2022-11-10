Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Mizuho

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DSEY. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.97.

Diversey Price Performance

Diversey stock opened at $5.30 on Monday. Diversey has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 429.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diversey by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Diversey in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversey in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Recommended Stories

