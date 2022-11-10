Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 92.19% and a negative net margin of 83.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177,503 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.