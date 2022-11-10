HC Wainwright Raises Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $64.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AKRO. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AKRO opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $45.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of -0.91.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

In other news, insider Timothy Rolph sold 10,653 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $480,343.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,823,391.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,258.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Rolph sold 10,653 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $480,343.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,823,391.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 339,094 shares of company stock worth $11,732,979. Insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $570,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Articles

