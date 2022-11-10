Barclays Lowers DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $15.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.38.

DraftKings Trading Down 7.1 %

DraftKings stock opened at $11.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.77. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $43.09.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

About DraftKings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

