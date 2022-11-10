Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $30.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

UVSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Univest Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Univest Financial to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Univest Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.61. Univest Financial has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $31.93.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Univest Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $490,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,270,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,826,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

