HC Wainwright Lowers Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Price Target to $15.00

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDXS. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $373.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.49. Codexis has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46.

Insider Activity at Codexis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $331,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 148,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,738 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,885,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Codexis by 13.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,917,000 after purchasing an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Codexis by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,632,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 231,872 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,758,000 after buying an additional 168,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Codexis by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after buying an additional 926,159 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Further Reading

