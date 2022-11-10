Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FNKO. Truist Financial lowered shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Funko from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $48.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.14.

FNKO stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Funko has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.21. The firm has a market cap of $491.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,509.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,821 shares of company stock worth $1,497,577 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Funko by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Funko by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

