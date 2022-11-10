HC Wainwright Boosts MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $12.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $6.00 price objective on MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered MacroGenics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.56.

MacroGenics Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $21.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at MacroGenics

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 111.57% and a negative net margin of 204.95%. Research analysts expect that MacroGenics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 168,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,443,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,229,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,882,638.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 168,422 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $623,161.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,443,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,542,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 668,422 shares of company stock worth $2,870,661 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MacroGenics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 23.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 96,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 86.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 80,604 shares during the period.

MacroGenics Company Profile



MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

