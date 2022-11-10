MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MTSI. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 8.36. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $80.30.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $87,901.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $87,901.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,549.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock valued at $15,147,002. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,271 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,485 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

