Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Given New $43.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RLAY. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $19.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.03. Relay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,453.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,074 over the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

