Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Raised to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of CTRA opened at $26.74 on Monday. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

