Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Draganfly Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of DPRO stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Draganfly has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $87.86 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter. Draganfly had a net margin of 393.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

